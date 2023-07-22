Strs Ohio Sells 116,980 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

