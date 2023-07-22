Strs Ohio Sells 1,743 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $853,294. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDC Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.