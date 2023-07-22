Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

LANC stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $128.06 and a one year high of $220.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

