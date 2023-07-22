Strs Ohio Sells 2,900 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $94,215.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,280 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of DUOL opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $168.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

