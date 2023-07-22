Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.