Strs Ohio Sells 31,654 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.43 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.