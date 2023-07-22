Strs Ohio Sells 34,897 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.33. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

