Strs Ohio Sells 36,324 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,273,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $784.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.05. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.