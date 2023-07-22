Strs Ohio Sells 44,551 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 311,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE BDN opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 304.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

