Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 890,518.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.