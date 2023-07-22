Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $17,484,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 453,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,852 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,096 shares of company stock worth $4,110,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.