Strs Ohio Takes $1.30 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in AZEK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AZEK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AZEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in AZEK by 7.7% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

AZEK stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 332.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

