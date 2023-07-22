Strs Ohio Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 171,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $9.43 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

