Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

