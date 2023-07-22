Strs Ohio Trims Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

