Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,707,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

ARNC stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

