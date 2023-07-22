Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,177 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $19,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,048 shares of company stock worth $1,000,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of BE opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

