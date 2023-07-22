Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,371 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in NovoCure by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.64. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

