Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 369,547 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

