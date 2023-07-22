Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

