Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.87 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

