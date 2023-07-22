Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $23,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

