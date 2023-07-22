Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 373.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,594,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 243,192 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

OFC opened at $25.67 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

