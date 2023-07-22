Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,416,314 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 154,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $225,780.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,153,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $12,318,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,361,827 shares in the company, valued at $623,304,312.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

