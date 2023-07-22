Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 20,413 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

