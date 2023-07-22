Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,073 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen Stock Up 11.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

