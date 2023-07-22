Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,269 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,794,000 after acquiring an additional 81,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.2 %

DSGX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

