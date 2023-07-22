Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

AFG stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.15. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

