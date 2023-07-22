Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,655,000 after purchasing an additional 333,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

