Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,964,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291,882 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invitae worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 15.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,297,000 after buying an additional 4,258,497 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $8,279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 648,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,591.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,591.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $353.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

