Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dropbox by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 720,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 699,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,277,859. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

