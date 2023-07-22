Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.