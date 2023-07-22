Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $26.38 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

