Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $102.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

