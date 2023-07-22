Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.27 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -716.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

