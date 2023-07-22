Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of TME opened at $6.75 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

