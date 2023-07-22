Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.13 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,226,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $114,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.