Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.50 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 141,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.6 %

GIL opened at $31.51 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

