Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.20 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

