Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Southern Copper
In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Southern Copper Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.24.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southern Copper Company Profile
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
