Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.38 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 269,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

PK stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

