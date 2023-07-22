Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $20,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

