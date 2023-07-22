Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.86 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.95.

Generac Stock Down 1.3 %

GNRC stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.