Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.97 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Whirlpool Profile



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

