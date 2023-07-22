Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,549 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LUV opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

