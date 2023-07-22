Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.32 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.41, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

