Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,133,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029,851 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLD. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Velo3D

In other news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $41,358.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,350,737.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $41,358.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,350,737.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $41,985.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 793,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $129,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Stock Performance

NYSE:VLD opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.79. Velo3D, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. Analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Velo3D Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

