Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,597 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.