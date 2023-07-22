Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,746 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,492,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.44 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.09%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

