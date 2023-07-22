Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

